Islamabad [Pakistan], April 19 (ANI): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari strongly criticised the Pakistan government over the controversial canal project and threatened to withdraw support from the ruling coalition if the initiative is not scrapped, The Express Tribune reported.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari demanded that the Pakistan government withdraw the proposed canal initiatives or risk losing PPP's support in the ruling coalition.

PPP's support is crucial for the Shahbaz Sharif-led coalition government, as the party holds 54 seats, while the PMLN has 79 seats in the 264-seat legislature.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), along with the PPP and four other smaller parties, hold a comfortable majority, while Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) sits in opposition with 93 seats.

Bilawal Bhutto criticised the Islamabad leadership, stating, "The people of Sindh have rejected the canal projects, yet those in Islamabad remain blind and deaf to our voices. Out of six canals, two were approved by Prisoner No 420," a veiled reference to a political rival. "Let it be clear -- we oppose your project," he asserted.

Bilawal threatened Shehbaz Sharif over the water distribution issue, suggesting that PPP's support had made him the PM.

"We made Shehbaz Sharif prime minister not once, but twice. And now you think you can intimidate us with threats?" he questioned.

Lashing out at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), he claimed that their projects consistently harm the agricultural sector. "Every initiative backed by the 'lion party' is anti-farmer. The wheat scandal has economically devastated our farmers," he said. "They only bleed the people dry without offering any real solutions," The Express Tribune reported.

"The government should not be under any illusion -- I will not step back. I stand with the people." Bilawal said.

Bilawal concluded with a final warning that PPP will not remain part of the coalition if the federal government does not withdraw the controversial canal projects.

The issue concerns the federal government's plan to divert water from the Indus River by constructing six canals to irrigate the Cholistan Desert -- a project opposed by its key ally, the PPP, and several Sindhi nationalist parties. (ANI)

