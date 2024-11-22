Balochistan [Pakistan], November 22 (ANI): Paank, the human rights department of the Baloch National Movement has condemned the recent abduction of Abdul Rehman and Uzair Baloch by Pakistan security forces from the Kech district of Balochistan.

Locals accused the government and lamented that the family of the victims were assured of their return but no effort was made by the government.

In a post on X, Paank stated, "Paank is deeply concerned about the enforced disappearances of Abdul Rehman & Uzair Baloch, forcibly taken by Pakistani forces on Nov 18, 2024, from the Patani Zamran area, Buleda tehsil, Kech, Balochistan."

https://x.com/paank_bnm/status/1859685899170377947

According to the Balochistan Post, the locals reported that Uzair Umeed's two sons, Nazir and Anif were forcibly disappeared a few months ago and then released after severe torture by the Pakistan security forces.

The families of the loved ones have urged the human rights organisations and the authorities for immediate and safe release of the victims. They also demanded the government to immediately halt the violent practices by the security forces.

The human rights department further stated, "We urge authorities to ensure their safe return and end this ongoing cycle of abductions."

The increasing number of enforced disappearances has raised serious worries. More than 35 cases have been reported this month, and Paank has recorded over 110 disappearances and six extrajudicial killings in the past month across Balochistan, Karachi, and other areas of Pakistan."

Earlier on November 10, Amir Baloch, son of Mohammad Ibrahim was abducted by the security forces from the Dasht Khadan area of Kech district. Later on the following day, labourer Hakeem Baloch was forcibly disappeared by the security forces.

Recently, Paank also condemned the detention of Rashid Bangulzai and Farid Baloch from Balochistan. The human rights department has urged the authorities to ensure justice for the victims and conduct a thorough investigation into these abuses. The ongoing harassment of the poor and vulnerable, including the confiscation of vehicles, must stop immediately. (ANI)

