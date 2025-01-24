Balochistan [Pakistan], January 24 (ANI): Security forces successfully neutralised six terrorists attempting to infiltrate Balochistan's Zhob district from the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced on Thursday. The operation highlights ongoing security challenges in the region amid increasing terrorist activities., Dawn reported.

According to the ISPR, "On [the] night of 22/23 January, movement of a group of khwarij, who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in general area Sambaza, Zhob District." The term "khwarij" refers to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The statement added, "Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, six khwarij were sent to hell." Security forces also recovered a significant cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives during the operation.

The ISPR reiterated Pakistan's longstanding demand that the interim Afghan government ensures effective border management on its side to prevent the use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities. "Pakistan has consistently been asking the Interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border. The Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan," the statement said.

It also assured the public of the military's continued commitment to securing Pakistan's borders and combating terrorism. "Security Forces of Pakistan remain committed to secure its borders & eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country," it added.

The operation in Zhob is part of a broader effort to counter escalating terrorism in Pakistan. Earlier this week, the ISPR revealed that security forces had killed an Afghan national involved in terrorism in Zhob on January 11. The individual, identified as Muhammad Khan Ahmedkhel from Paktika Province, Afghanistan, was handed over to Afghan officials after procedural formalities, reported Dawn.

"Such incidents are irrefutable evidence of the involvement of Afghan nationals in terrorist activities in Pakistan," the ISPR noted. Islamabad has repeatedly raised concerns over the use of Afghan territory by the TTP to launch attacks in Pakistan. Kabul, however, denies these allegations, further straining bilateral relations.

Frequent border skirmishes and unresolved security concerns have led to tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan. In a recent meeting, the Pakistani military's leadership was advised to engage with Afghanistan to address these issues. However, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir acknowledged the challenges, stating, "They don't listen to us," in reference to past warnings issued to the interim Afghan government.

The deteriorating security situation in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has prompted intensified counter-terrorism operations by Pakistani forces. According to a report by the Islamabad-based think tank Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), the frequency of terror attacks in 2024 was comparable to 2014 levels.

The report revealed that 95 per cent of the attacks in 2024 occurred in KP and Balochistan. KP recorded the highest number of incidents with 295 attacks, while Balochistan saw a 119 per cent surge in attacks attributed to outlawed insurgent groups such as the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), resulting in 171 incidents, Dawn reported.

While terrorist groups no longer hold territory in Pakistan as they did a decade ago, the persistence of insecurity in KP and Balochistan remains alarming. Security forces continue to undertake targeted operations to eliminate threats and restore stability in the affected regions. (ANI)

