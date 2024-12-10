Panjgur (Balochistan) [Pakistan], December 10 (ANI): Balochistan's human rights crisis deepened this week with reports of enforced disappearances emerging from the Panjgur and Dera Bugti districts, highlighting Pakistan's oppressive governance in the region.

In Panjgur's Parom area, Pakistani military forces reportedly raided a locality and detained four young men. Among them, Amanullah, son of Siddique, was summoned under the pretext of bail proceedings but was forcibly taken into custody. He has not been seen since, raising fears of yet another unresolved disappearance, The Balochistan Post reported.

Meanwhile, in Dera Bugti, Dilshad, son of Abid Bugti, who had been missing since May 14 after reportedly being taken by Pakistani forces from Sui, has returned home. While his recovery provides a rare moment of relief, it underscores the harrowing pattern of forced disappearances plaguing the Baloch people.

As many as 144 individuals forcibly disappeared in November alone, marking a shocking surge in such incidents, reported The Balochistan Post.

Rights groups accuse Pakistani forces and intelligence agencies of targeting Baloch individuals indiscriminately, often as retaliation for their own security failures.

This indiscriminate crackdown has intensified resentment against the state and fueled the ongoing insurgency in the region.

The Balochistan issue is emblematic of Pakistan's systemic failure to address legitimate grievances. The region's vast natural resources have been exploited for decades, yet its people remain deprived of basic rights and opportunities.

Enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and the silencing of dissent have become tools of state control, drawing widespread condemnation from human rights organisations.

As Islamabad continues its heavy-handed approach, the cries of Baloch families searching for their loved ones are growing louder, The Balochistan Post reported.

These actions expose Pakistan's disregard for human rights and its inability to foster trust and unity among its diverse population. The escalating crisis demands urgent international attention to hold Pakistan accountable for its blatant violations. (ANI)

