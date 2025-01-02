Kohat [Pakistan], January 2 (ANI): The Kurram peace deal will be implemented from January 4 with a convoy of passengers set to travel to Parachinar in a security cordon, as reported by Ary News on Thursday.

According to Ary News, under the agreement signed during the grand Jirga, all bunkers will be demolished within 15 days, and all types of arms will be collected and handed over to the government. It is expected that the situation will likely be returned to normalcy after the handing over of arms and demolition of bunkers.

Despite the announcement of the peace deal, Ary News reported that sit-ins are still continuing in Parachinar and Baggan area of Lower Kurram region with the participants of Parachinar sit-in demanding that the government to ensure security by opening all roads including the main highway.

In Baggan, the participants of the sit-in have insisted that they will not end the protest until the handing over of all arms and demolition of bunkers is done. The protesters also demanded compensation for the shops and homes destroyed in Baggan Bazaar.

As per Ary News, the three-week-long grand Jirga convened to address the unrest in Kurram and was successfully concluded with both parties signing an agreement. Notably, the Jirga members emphasized that both parties are bound to implement the decisions of the Apex Committee.

A 16-member committee, comprising representatives from both sides, will be formed to oversee the process. Additionally, a plan will be devised under government supervision to collect weapons, Ary News reported.

According to Ary News, a member of Jrga Abdullah Khan said that bunkers and fortifications from Teri Mangal to Chehri will be dismantled. All roads and routes, including the Tal-Parachinar Road, will be reopened for public use. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)