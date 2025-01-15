Kurram (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) [Pakistan], January 15 (ANI): Locals in Kurram district are grappling with skyrocketing prices for essential goods, compounded by prolonged trade route blockages and ongoing tribal violence, as reported by Geo News.

Despite some relief efforts, the prices of staple items remain alarmingly high. Food essentials such as tomatoes, onions, cauliflower, green chilies, sugar, and tea are being sold at exorbitant rates, leaving residents in dire straits.

Geo News reported that tomatoes and cauliflower were priced at PKR 500 per kilogram, green chilies and sugar at PKR 800 and PKR 200, respectively, while tea reached an unprecedented PKR 2,200 per kilogram.

The surge in prices is attributed to the closure of trade routes that has caused a severe shortage of food, medicine, and fuel. According to Geo News, the main trade route to Kurram has been blocked for over 100 days due to tribal violence that erupted in November 2024.

This blockade has resulted in widespread disruption, leaving residents struggling to access even the most basic necessities. A local resident appealed for urgent government intervention, stating, "The government should send a convoy with at least 500 trucks carrying relief supplies to meet the urgent needs of the people."

In response, the government has dispatched two aid consignments over the past two weeks, but activists argue that the efforts fall short.

A social activist noted, "Only 25 truckloads of goods had been sent after a week of waiting, and the situation is dire." They also urged the government to resume helicopter services for transporting critically ill patients to facilities offering advanced medical care.

While a peace agreement between warring tribes in December 2024 allowed for the partial removal of blockades, the region's residents continue to face immense challenges.

The fragile situation demands immediate attention to restore normalcy, with locals calling for sustained relief efforts and a permanent solution to ensure access to essential supplies. (ANI)

