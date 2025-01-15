Peshawar (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) [Pakistan], January 15 (ANI): Local government employees in Peshawar are threatening to go on strike after not receiving their December salaries, despite it being over two weeks since the designated payday, as reported by the Express Tribune.

According to the Express Tribune, the City Metropolitan Government is grappling with a severe financial crisis, which has hindered the timely disbursement of salaries. As a result, many employees are struggling to meet their basic needs, including paying for utilities like electricity and gas. Several workers have reported having their power connections cut due to unpaid bills, while local shopkeepers have stopped extending credit for goods.

Also Read | TikTok Ban: List of Countries Where ByteDance's Short-Video Making App Is Banned Over Risk of Cybersecurity and Privacy.

Employees have expressed growing frustration, blaming the provincial government's policies, including those from the mayor's office and local government officers, for the financial crisis. Despite the mounting hardship, officials have yet to take significant action to resolve the issue, leaving workers to suffer, the Express Tribune reported.

The Express Tribune further reported that Malik Muhammad Naveed Awan, Chairman of the United Municipal Workers Union, voiced concern about the broader impact, stating that local government employees across the province are facing the same issue.

Also Read | Yoon Suk Yeol Detained: Impeached South Korean President Taken to Detention Centre After Questioning Over His Imposition of Martial Law.

He noted that workers only receive their salaries after staging protests or strikes, a pattern that has become recurring each month. This has caused alarm among workers, who worry that the situation could worsen if it remains unaddressed.

As the crisis deepens, many employees are at their breaking point. Workers fear that without timely intervention, the situation could escalate into larger protests, which would disrupt local government operations and essential services.

Despite the urgency, both the Local Government Department and the Minister for Local Government have been slow to act, leaving employees uncertain about when they will receive their long-overdue wages, the Express Tribune reported.

Until the provincial government resolves the issue, employees will continue to face financial hardship, potentially leading to widespread protests that could affect vital services. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)