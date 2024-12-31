Balochistan [Pakistan], December 31 (ANI): A new report by the Aurat Foundation has highlighted the ongoing crisis of violence against women in Balochistan, revealing that a woman is killed or subjected to violence nearly every other day in the province.

According to the Balochistan Post, the foundation's 2024 annual report, which covers incidents from January to December, documented 73 cases of violence against women, including 43 murders and seven sexual assaults.

Also Read | Year Ender 2024: From Dr Manmohan Singh to Ratan Tata and Maggie Smith, List of Famous People Who Passed Away This Year.

The report reveals that 19 of the murders were reportedly committed in the name of "honour." Additionally, four suicides linked to domestic abuse, two abductions, one case of harassment, and two incidents of domestic violence were also recorded.

However, the Aurat Foundation cautioned that these figures likely represent only a small fraction of the actual cases, as many incidents go unreported due to fear, stigma, and societal pressures that discourage victims from speaking out, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

Also Read | India Achievements in 2024: India Emerges As Global Leader in Space, Nuclear Energy, AI, Infrastructure, Biotech, Pharma, Blockchain and Other Sectors.

The report emphasises that cultural barriers, including tribal customs, continue to marginalise women and hinder their access to justice. "The entrenched tribal mindset deprives women of their basic rights and often prevents them from seeking help," the foundation said.

While the situation in Balochistan is particularly concerning, the report also noted that sexual assault cases were far more prevalent in Punjab, which recorded 6,624 cases, accounting for 94.5 per cent of the total. Sindh had the highest number of abductions and honour killings, while Balochistan registered 11 cases of sexual violence.

The Balochistan Post has reported that the Aurat Foundation has called for urgent reforms in Balochistan, including specialised police training and faster registration of cases involving violence against women. It also highlighted the need for political, educational, and financial empowerment of women, as well as strict enforcement of laws against honour killings and child marriages.

The foundation also highlighted, "The challenges are immense, but action is essential. The rights and safety of women in Balochistan cannot be ignored any longer."

In addition to the report, the Aurat Foundation and the EVAWG Alliance ran a 16-day campaign in 2024 to raise awareness about gender-based violence and presented a Charter of Demands to the government, urging stronger measures to protect women and support survivors. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)