Port Blair, March 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mauritius saw the inking of various Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs). The MoUs centered upon currency settlement system, water, sharing of shipping information, among others. MoU between the Central Bank of Mauritius and the Reserve Bank of India on Local Currency Settlement System, Credit Facility Agreement between the Government of Mauritius and the State Bank of India to finance Projects being implemented by the Central Water Authority, under the Pipe Replacement Programme, were signed to enhance the strategic partnership between the countries.

MoU between the Institute of Foreign Service of India, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade of Mauritius on Training Programme for Diplomats, Technical Agreement on the Sharing of White Shipping Information between the Indian Navy and the Mauritius Police Force was signed between the leaders. MoU between Financial Crimes Commission of Mauritius and ED of India was signed, with MoU between the Ministry of Industry SMEs and Cooperatives of Mauritius, and the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises of Indis, on Cooperation in the Field of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises. ‘Look Forward to Being Part of the Celebrations’: PM Narendra Modi Wishes Mauritius on National Day, Shares Highlights of Visit So Far.

MoU between the Ministry of Public Service and Administrative Reforms of Mauritius, and the National Centre for Good Governance, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances of India, on Training of Public Officers, MoU between the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services, Ministry of Earth Sciences of India, and the Department for Continental shelf, Maritime Zones Administration and Exploration, Prime Minister's Office of Mauritius was signed for enchancing administrative efficiency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently emphasized India's role as a strong development partner to various countries, supporting infrastructure, healthcare, education, and connectivity projects worldwide. In Mauritius this will mark another milestone, as he will inaugurate the Civil Service College and an Area Health Centre, both built with India's grant assistance. These projects reflect India's efforts to strengthen Mauritius' administrative and healthcare capabilities, fostering long-term growth and capacity building. PM Modi Mauritius Visit: Relationship of Faith Between India and Mauritius Major Basis of Our Friendship, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi (See Pics).

PM Modi's commitment for prosperity for all is visible in multiple key development projects undertaken across multiple nations with India's assistance. Under PM Modi's leadership, India financed and developed the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital in Bhutan, with the first phase completed in 2019 and the second in 2024. The hospital provides specialized maternal and child healthcare services and was inaugurated by PM Modi and Bhutanese PM in 2024.

In 2023, PM Modi with the then Prime Minister of Bangladesh jointly inaugurated three projects including Akhaura - Agartala Cross-Border Rail Link; Khulna - Mongla Port Rail Line; and Unit - II of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant developed under India's assistance. Strengthening cross-border ties, PM Modi and the Nepali Prime Minister flagged off the Jayanagar-Kurtha railway in 2022, marking the first broad-gauge passenger railway link between India and Nepal, built with Indian grant assistance.

In 2021, PM Modi and Seychelles President Ramkalawan inaugurated the Magistrates' Court building in Victoria, Seychelles, via video conferencing. This was the first Indian-assisted infrastructure project in the country, built with a USD 3.5 million Indian grant. In 2020, Prime Minister Modi and Mauritius Prime Minister Jugnauth jointly inaugurated the new Supreme Court building in Mauritius through video conference. Also in 2019, both the leaders jointly inaugurated the Metro Express project and the New ENT Hospital in Mauritius via video conferencing.

In 2016, Prime Minister Modi and the then Afghan President inaugurated Afghan-India Friendship Dam also known as Salma Dam in western Afghanistan. Strengthening his vision of neighbourhood first, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of Jaffna Cultural Centre in Sri Lanka in 2015, which was inaugurated in 2022 boosting the socio-cultural ties.

In 2015, the construction of Afghan Parliament Building was completed, which was inaugurated jointly by PM Modi and Afghanistan's then-President. The project was part of India's efforts to support the reconstruction in Afghanistan under India-Afghanistan development cooperation. Under PM Modi's leadership, India's approach to global development has focused on mutual respect, sustainability, and capacity building, rather than conditional assistance. By investing in infrastructure, healthcare, education, and security projects across different nations, India continues to reinforce its role as a reliable development partner.

