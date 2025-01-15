Gilgit [PoGB], January 15 (ANI): Muhammad Jalil, an advocate from Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan, has raised a strong voice in support of the legal community in PoGB, calling attention to the lack of essential facilities and services that are available to their counterparts in other provinces of Pakistan.

Lawyers in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) are demanding equal rights and access to basic facilities, such as healthcare and specialized courts, which are available to their counterparts in other parts of Pakistan. They highlight the absence of dedicated courts in PoGB, leading to significant delays in delivering justice to the local population.

Also Read | Bangladesh Supreme Court Acquits Former PM and BNP Chief Khaleda Zia in Corruption Case.

According to Jalil, the region's legal professionals are facing severe disadvantages, as they do not have access to crucial support systems such as health protection and specialized courts, which are available in other provinces.

In an interview, Jalil highlighted the stark differences in the legal infrastructure between PoGB and other parts of the country. He pointed out that while lawyers in various provinces benefit from health protection schemes and special courts designed to expedite the delivery of justice, PoGB remains excluded from such benefits. This disparity, he emphasized, is creating an unjust situation where the region's lawyers are not able to provide the same level of service to their clients.

Also Read | What Is REDnote? All About the Chinese App Gaining Popularity As Potential TikTok Ban in US Forces Users To Seek Alternatives.

Jalil further noted the lack of a dedicated special court in PoGB, a vital component that speeds up legal proceedings in other provinces. He explained that the absence of this court forces citizens to wait longer for justice, resulting in delayed hearings and extended periods of uncertainty for those seeking legal redress.

"The situation is increasingly unfair. We are working under the same legal framework as other provinces, yet we are deprived of basic facilities that ensure a fair and speedy legal process," Jalil lamented.

The lawyer's comments come amidst growing frustration among the legal community, which has led to protests and calls for urgent reforms. Many have expressed their hope that the government will soon take notice of these inequalities and work towards providing PoGB lawyers with the rights and resources they deserve. For Jalil and his colleagues, the fight for a fairer system is not just about professional benefits but about ensuring that the people of PoGB can access justice without unnecessary delays.

As protests continue, it remains to be seen whether the government will address these pressing issues and bring PoGB in line with the rest of the country's legal practices. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)