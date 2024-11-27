Bangkok, Nov 27 (AP) Police in northern Thailand said they're searching for a man who is believed to have shot and killed two men and a woman early Wednesday.

Nong Bua Lamphu provincial police said the shooting took place in the town of Sri Boonrueang.

Also Read | Gautam Adani, Nephew Sagar Adani Clear of Bribery Charges As per US Department of Justice Indictment, Says Adani Green.

The suspect is believed to have been involved in a financial dispute with the victims, police said.

Further details were not immediately available. (AP)

Also Read | Who Is Jay Bhattacharya, Indian-American Scientist Picked by Donald Trump To Lead Top US Health Institute?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)