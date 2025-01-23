Washington, Jan 23 (AP) At an emotional news conference in the Capitol, two police officers who fought rioters at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, said they are angry and exhausted but will continue to speak out after US President Trump pardoned their attackers.

Metropolitan police officer Daniel Hodges, who was crushed between doors as rioters grabbed his gas mask and tried to gouge his eyes, said he had been working 12-hour shifts since last week to protect Trump and his supporters during the inauguration.

After pausing to gather his emotions, Hodges said he was "beaten, crushed, kicked, punched, surrounded" on January 6, 2021.

"They can try it again, and they know they'll be pardoned again. But it doesn't matter. I'll be there," Hodges said.

Former Capitol police officer Harry Dunn said, "I'm not going away. They want you to stop talking, but we can't." (AP)

