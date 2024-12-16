Madison, Dec 16 (AP) Multiple injuries have been reported Monday in a shooting at a Christian school in Wisconsin, police said.

The shooting occurred at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, the state capital, police said.

Also Read | German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Loses Confidence Vote in Parliament, Early Election To Be Held in February 2025.

“This remains an active and ongoing investigation,” Madison police said in a statement. “More information will be released as it is available. We currently need people to avoid the area.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)