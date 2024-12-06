Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 6 (ANI/WAM): Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of the Republic of Senegal, visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

During the visit, the President of Senegal and his accompanying delegation, comprising Saeed Hamdan Al Naqbi, UAE Ambassador to Senegal; Babacar Matar Ndiaye, Ambassador of Senegal to the UAE, and several senior officials in Senegal, toured the halls and external corridors of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, accompanied by Dr. Yousif Al Obaidli, Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre.

They were briefed on the mosque's message of coexistence, tolerance, and openness to others, all of which are rooted in the principles and values established by the UAE's Founding Father.

They also learned about the significant role played by the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in promoting a tolerant Islamic culture and enhancing cultural communication between various cultures and peoples worldwide, further exploring the history of the grand structure, its aesthetic grandeur, and the exquisite art of Islamic architecture displayed in all its aspects.

At the end of the visit, the guest was presented with a copy of "Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque: Lights of Peace." This publication provides a photographic journey through the mosque's architectural splendour, featuring award-winning images from the "Spaces of Light" Photography Award while highlighting the mosque's unique architectural artistry. (ANI/WAM)

