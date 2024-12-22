World News | Residents of PoGB Stage Protest Against Prolonged Power Outages

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Residents of the Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan took to the streets to protest against the ongoing power outages, which have left the region without electricity for several days.

Agency News ANI| Dec 22, 2024 03:12 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | Residents of PoGB Stage Protest Against Prolonged Power Outages
People protesting in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (Photo/ Markhor TImes)

Gilgit [PoGB], December 22 (ANI): Residents of the Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan took to the streets to protest against the ongoing power outages, which have left the region without electricity for several days.

Markhor Times reported that women also voiced their frustration over the prolonged electricity shortages, with many blocking the Ghazar Highway to prevent traffic flow.

Also Read | PM Modi in Kuwait: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Accorded Guard of Honour at Bayan Palace (See Pics and Video).

The protestors were seen chanting strong slogans against the local Electricity Department, accusing it of neglecting the region's power needs. Demonstrators expressed their anger over the disruption to daily life, highlighting the severe impact of the power outages on both residential and commercial activities, as reported by Markhor Times.

One of the residents expressed his grief about the situation, saying, "Gilgit has not received electricity for the past five days. We have educated and qualified people living here. They prioritize electricity for special lines, while we are left in the dark. This is exactly what is happening in Karachi with their load-shedding problems. We have a right to electricity, and this negligence must stop."

Also Read | PM Modi in Kuwait: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Interacts With Indian Workers at Gulf Spic Labour Camp (Watch Video).

The ongoing power crisis has sparked widespread anger across the region, with residents accusing the Electricity Department of favouritism and poor management. Local leaders have joined in the protests, calling for immediate action to resolve the power supply issues that have been plaguing the region for weeks.

The protesters vowed to continue their demonstrations until the government and relevant authorities address the problem. As the power shortages continue to affect daily life, many fear that without swift intervention, the situation could worsen, leading to further unrest in the region.

Recently, Skardu TV reported that PoGB is facing a severe electricity shortage, with residents receiving just 2-3 hours of power daily. Due to this and the high cost of LPG gas connections, many are forced to burn harmful materials to stay warm. This has led to severe air pollution in the region. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

  • Videos
    From PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana to Ladki Bahin Yojana & Mahila Samman Yojana, List of Schemes Launched in 2024 by Centre and State Governments From PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana to Ladki Bahin Yojana & Mahila Samman Yojana, List of Schemes Launched in 2024 by Centre and State Governments
    • Close
    Search

    World News | Residents of PoGB Stage Protest Against Prolonged Power Outages

    Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Residents of the Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan took to the streets to protest against the ongoing power outages, which have left the region without electricity for several days.

    Agency News ANI| Dec 22, 2024 03:12 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    World News | Residents of PoGB Stage Protest Against Prolonged Power Outages
    People protesting in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (Photo/ Markhor TImes)

    Gilgit [PoGB], December 22 (ANI): Residents of the Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan took to the streets to protest against the ongoing power outages, which have left the region without electricity for several days.

    Markhor Times reported that women also voiced their frustration over the prolonged electricity shortages, with many blocking the Ghazar Highway to prevent traffic flow.

    Also Read | PM Modi in Kuwait: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Accorded Guard of Honour at Bayan Palace (See Pics and Video).

    The protestors were seen chanting strong slogans against the local Electricity Department, accusing it of neglecting the region's power needs. Demonstrators expressed their anger over the disruption to daily life, highlighting the severe impact of the power outages on both residential and commercial activities, as reported by Markhor Times.

    One of the residents expressed his grief about the situation, saying, "Gilgit has not received electricity for the past five days. We have educated and qualified people living here. They prioritize electricity for special lines, while we are left in the dark. This is exactly what is happening in Karachi with their load-shedding problems. We have a right to electricity, and this negligence must stop."

    Also Read | PM Modi in Kuwait: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Interacts With Indian Workers at Gulf Spic Labour Camp (Watch Video).

    The ongoing power crisis has sparked widespread anger across the region, with residents accusing the Electricity Department of favouritism and poor management. Local leaders have joined in the protests, calling for immediate action to resolve the power supply issues that have been plaguing the region for weeks.

    The protesters vowed to continue their demonstrations until the government and relevant authorities address the problem. As the power shortages continue to affect daily life, many fear that without swift intervention, the situation could worsen, leading to further unrest in the region.

    Recently, Skardu TV reported that PoGB is facing a severe electricity shortage, with residents receiving just 2-3 hours of power daily. Due to this and the high cost of LPG gas connections, many are forced to burn harmful materials to stay warm. This has led to severe air pollution in the region. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Barcelona vs atlético Madrid
    100K+ searches
    Barcelona
    20K+ searches
    FC Barcelona
    20K+ searches
    National Mathematics Day
    20K+ searches
    Barca
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Barcelona vs atlético Madrid
    100K+ searches
    Barcelona
    20K+ searches
    FC Barcelona
    20K+ searches
    National Mathematics Day
    20K+ searches
    Barca
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
    Google News Telegram Bot

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel