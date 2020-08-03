Orlando (US), Aug 2 (AP) Authorities in Florida say a Burger King worker was fatally shot after a dispute over a delay in a food order.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office identified the shooter in a news release Sunday as 37-year-old Kelvis Rodriguez Tormes. Authorities said he is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Also Read | Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa Tests Positive For COVID-19 : Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 2, 2020.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Desmond Armond Joshua Jr, who had only recently begun working at the restaurant.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that the Saturday night shooting followed a confrontation between Joshua and a woman over the length of time it took for a drive-through food order to be completed.

Also Read | Pakistan's News Channel Dawn Hacked, Indian Flag With Happy Independence Day Message Surfaces on Screen (Watch Video).

The woman was refunded her money, then left and returned with Rodriguez Tormes, authorities said. After a scuffle, deputies say Joshua was shot in the parking lot and later died at a hospital.

Jail records Sunday did not list an attorney for Rodriguez Tormes. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)