Singapore, Jun 28 (PTI) Indian-origin writer Pooja Nansi and Chinese-ethnic theatre director Ivan Heng were made Knights of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French Ministry of Culture to celebrate their "significant impact on cultural cooperation" between Singapore and France.

Ambassador of France to Singapore Minh-di Tang presented Nansi and Heng with the prestigious distinction at the Residence of France on Thursday evening in the presence of Singapore's Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, reported the Channel News Asia.

The Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knights of the Order of Arts and Letters) is the highest merit of the order of France established by its Ministry of Culture.

It is conferred to those who have made significant contributions to the arts, literature, or the propagation of these fields. Membership is not limited to French nationals, with numerous foreign luminaries being recipients of the honour.

Nansi and Heng have been appointed Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, the Embassy of France in Singapore said in a press release on Thursday.

Nansi was the former director of the Singapore Writers Festival. During her four-year tenure, she was "instrumental" in the success of the Focus France segment, which featured around 20 French and Francophone authors from 2019 to 2022, it said.

"Her dedication to French literature has significantly strengthened cultural ties between Singapore and France," the embassy said.

In 2016, Nansi was conferred with the Young Artist Award, Singapore's highest award for young arts practitioners under the age of 35. It was presented by the Ministry for Culture, Community and Youth and administered by the National Arts Council, according to the Channel report.

Heng, a veteran thespian, was commended by the Embassy of France for playing a "key role" in promoting French theatre in Singapore. Notable productions include "La Cafe aux Folles" (2017) and "Tartuffe" (2022).

In a career spanning over three decades, he has staged numerous productions in Singapore and has even brought some of them – including the plays “Hotel and Emily Of Emerald Hill” – overseas.

In March, Heng was named as a recipient of an honorary doctorate from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland – widely regarded as one of the best performing arts schools in the world. In 2013, he was awarded the Cultural Medallion which is Singapore's highest cultural honour.

