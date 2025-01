Stilfontein (South Africa), Jan 15 (AP) South African police said on Wednesday they have ended a rescue operation at an abandoned gold mine where scores of illegal miners were trapped and believe they rescued all the survivors and retrieved all the bodies of those who died.

The announcement was a surprise and came just a day after the police minister said the rescue operation would likely last until at least next week. Police said that 78 bodies had been recovered from the gold mine since the rescue operation began on Monday and more than 240 survivors had been rescued.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal: Last-Minute Dispute in Ceasefire Talks Has Been Resolved, Say Qatari Officials.

Police made the announcement at a news conference at the mine. They said rescuers would do a final sweep of the mine on Thursday to ensure no more survivors or bodies were underground.

Rescuers and volunteers have pulled at least 78 dead miners and more than 160 survivors from an abandoned South African gold mine, where they languished for months during a standoff with authorities who demanded they surrender to police because they were mining illegally.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Office Denies Reports of Hamas Approval for Ceasefire in Gaza.

Hundreds are still believed to be trapped Wednesday and the death toll is expected to rise in a disaster that has focused criticism on the South African government's decision to try to “smoke them out” by cutting off food and other supplies for a time.

Civic groups claim authorities also removed the ropes and pulley systems that the miners used to enter at least one shaft and send down supplies.

The groups say the government's weekslong refusal to stage a rescue effectively left scores of miners to die of starvation or dehydration. A rescue is now underway — after a court order — but only a few miners can be pulled up at a time, and the operation could take 10 days.

South African authorities have argued that the miners were able to exit through another shaft at Buffelsfontein Gold Mine, one of the deepest in the mineral-rich country.

But activists said that would involve a dangerous trek underground, and many became too weak or ill after months underground with little food and water. Civic groups representing the miners say at least 100 have died. Police contend some miners refused to come out.

South Africa's second biggest political party, which is part of a government coalition, called for an independent inquiry to find out “why the situation was allowed to get so badly out of hand”.

Authorities ordered to launch a rescue operation

In response to a request by a relative of one of the miners, a court last week ordered a rescue operation, which began on Monday.

A specialist mining rescue company has been dropping a small cage thousands of metres (feet) into the mine to retrieve survivors and bodies. But no personnel from the company entered the shaft because they considered it too dangerous — instead community volunteers headed down in the cage to help the miners out.

Police first tried to force the miners out of the closed mine near the town of Stilfontein, southwest of Johannesburg, in November by cutting off their supplies. The move, part of a larger crackdown on illegal mining, began a standoff between authorities and the miners and members of the community.

A court ruled that authorities had to allow supplies in — but civic groups argue that officials needed to do more at that point because even without police interference the miners weren't able to get enough food and water into the mine and the situation was becoming dire.

The mine is 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles) deep with multiple shafts, many levels and a maze of tunnels. A group representing the miners said there are numerous groups in various parts of the mine and estimated that more than 500 miners were underground when the rescue started.

It's unclear exactly how long they've been underground, but relatives say some of them have been there since July.

A rising death toll

Police said Wednesday that 78 bodies have been recovered so far, and 166 survivors brought out since the official rescue operation began. A community group says another nine bodies were recovered on Friday and an unconfirmed number in the previous weeks after members of the community attempted to rescue miners themselves.

The official rescue is now proceeding slowly because only a few people can fit in the cage at a time and because the shaft is so deep.

Authorities have argued that the miners could have exited if they wanted to — and police say more than 1,000 did before the rescue operation. Police say they have arrested everyone who has surfaced both before and after the rescue operation.

They will face charges of illegal mining and trespassing. Authorities seized gold, explosives, firearms and more than $2 million in cash from the miners.

Video from underground

One of the civic groups representing the miners released two videos over the weekend showing what it said were the dire conditions underground. The videos were on a cellphone carried out of the mine by one of the miners, the group said, along with a note urging people to watch them.

In them, dozens of what appear to be dead bodies can be seen lined up in a darkened cavern and wrapped in plastic. They also show shirtless, emaciated-looking miners while the man filming says they are dying and begs for authorities to send them food and get them out.

Smoke them out' tactics

Authorities are particularly under fire for their tactics last year, when they cut off food and other supplies to the miners underground for a period of time. It was an attempt to “smoke them out”, a South African Cabinet minister said, adding that authorities would not help the miners because they were “criminals”.

Rights groups have condemned the plan, accusing authorities of contributing to a “massacre” at the mine. South Africa's second largest trade union federation called it “one of the most horrific displays of state willful negligence in recent history”.

But while anger is high in the local community, the tragedy has not stoked a strong reaction across South Africa, where illegal mining is often in the news.

The practice is common at mines that companies have closed because they are no longer profitable, leaving groups of informal miners to enter in a search for leftover deposits. South Africa has an estimated 6,000 abandoned mines.

The South African government has taken a hard-line approach to the groups, which have long been a problem for authorities. They are often armed and part of criminal syndicates, the government says, and many are foreigners who entered South Africa illegally from neighboring countries.

The government says they are robbing South Africa of more than USD 1 billion a year in gold.

Authorities said that more than 1,500 people have been arrested for mining illegally in the Stilfontein area over the last year, with the vast majority of them from Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Lesotho. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)