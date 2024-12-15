Amman (Jordan), Dec 14 (AP) A joint statement after a ministerial meeting on Syria's future is calling for all parties to cease hostilities there and expresses support for a locally led transitional political process.

The statement was issued Saturday after a meeting in Jordan by several Arab nations, the United States, Turkey, the European Union and others. It called for preventing the reemergence of extremist groups in Syria and ensuring the security and safe destruction of chemical weapons stockpiles. It also expressed full support for Syria's territorial integrity.

A separate statement issued by Arab foreign ministers called for UN-supervised elections based on a new constitution approved by Syrians. That statement also condemned Israel's incursion into the buffer zone with Syria and adjacent sites over the past week as a “heinous occupation” and demands the withdrawal of Israeli forces. (AP)

