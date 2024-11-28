Taipei [Taiwan], November 28 (ANI): Taiwan has revised its air raid alert regulations, reducing the threshold distance for warnings, Defence Minister Wellington Koo confirmed on Monday. The decision was attributed to escalating military provocations from China, as reported by Taiwan News.

According to a report by RW Media on Nov. 22, the Ministry of National Defence quietly amended the regulations at the end of 2022.

The revision shortens the air raid warning range from 70 nautical miles (129 kilometres) to 24 nautical miles (44 kilometres), effectively leaving citizens with only three minutes to prepare in the event of an aerial attack.

The report also revealed that the revised Regulations for Air Raid Alert Implementation were classified as confidential and had not been publicised, leaving few aware of the change.

Addressing the matter in the Legislative Yuan, Koo explained the reasoning behind the adjustment. "This is mainly due to enemy threats," he stated, Taiwan News qupting Liberty Times.

He pointed to China's increasingly provocative military behaviour, including repeated crossings of the Taiwan Strait median line, which he said has heightened the threat level.

Koo emphasised that China's actions are undermining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the broader region. The military, he assured, is actively monitoring Chinese movements to assess their intentions and formulate appropriate responses.

"We could not possibly allow the People's Liberation Army to operate unopposed, and necessary countermeasures will be taken," he affirmed.

The revised air raid warning regulations come as Taiwan continues to navigate rising tensions with China. The shorter alert threshold reflects the growing urgency to respond to potential threats as Beijing's military manoeuvres near Taiwan's airspace have become more frequent and assertive, reported Taiwan News. (ANI)

