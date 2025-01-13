Islamabad, Jan 13 (PTI) Pakistan's government and opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party agreed to hold the third round of talks on Thursday to ease political tension in the country, according to an official statement on Monday.

A notice issued by the National Assembly (NA) Secretariat said NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq would preside over the session at 11.30 am in the Parliament House.

Also Read | Joe Biden Administration Announces New Restrictions on AI Chip Exports to These Countries on National Security Grounds; Check Details.

Pakistan has been in the grip of political turmoil since the elections were held on February 8 last year when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) refused to accept the result and held several protests against the polls' alleged rigging and the continuous detention of the party's top leader Imran Khan.

A protest launched by the party on November 26 resulted in violence, forcing the two sides to come forward for talks to settle some of the contentious issues.

Also Read | Earthquake in Tibet: Quake of Magnitude 5.0 on Richter Scale Hits Dingri County in Xigaze.

The first round was held on December 23, followed by the second on January 2. The two sides had agreed to meet again for the third time, but differences propped up over the issue of meetings between the PTI leaders and Khan.

Finally, the meeting was arranged on Sunday, and the PTI announced its return to the negotiating table.

The party already demanded the release of all political prisoners, including Khan, and the formation of a judicial commission to probe incidents of May 9, 2023, and November 26, 2024, when violence erupted during the PTI protests.

NA Speaker Sadiq is facilitating the talks between the two sides.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)