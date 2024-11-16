Washington DC [US], November 16 (ANI): Tibetan parliamentarians have been active in Europe this month, working to garner support for Tibet through visits to Latvia, Estonia, and other countries. However, their efforts are being countered by a Chinese delegation of "Tibetologists" sent to spread Chinese propaganda in the region.

According to Chinese state media, a group of Tibetologists visited Latvia from November 7 to 10 and Estonia from November 10 to 13, 2024, organized by the Chinese State Council Information Office (SCIO). The group presented what they called the "development achievements of Tibet in China in the new era," highlighting progress in areas such as education, healthcare, and environmental protection. The visit by the Chinese delegation coincided with a visit to Latvia and Estonia by Tibetan parliamentarians from the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

In Latvia, Tibetan parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende and Wangdue Dorjee met with the Speaker of the Latvian Parliament, Daiga Mierina, and Latvian MPs on November 13, 2024. Several other Tibetan parliamentarians are currently visiting European countries as part of their ongoing diplomatic efforts to promote Tibet's cause.

The Chinese government has expressed concern over growing support for Tibet in the Baltic states. Political scientist Anne-Marie Brady, who specializes in Chinese domestic and foreign politics, argues that the SCIO functions as a key arm of Chinese foreign propaganda, seeking to counter international narratives that challenge China's claims over Tibet.

This is not the first time the SCIO has organized such initiatives. The organization has held a series of forums on the "Development of Tibet" in European cities, including Vienna (2007), Rome (2009), and Athens (2011). More recently, it has hosted similar events in Lhasa (2014, 2016, 2019) and Beijing (2023). These forums aim to promote China's narrative on Tibet, often in response to increasing international criticism of China's policies in the region.

China has been particularly sensitive to growing international scrutiny of its occupation of Tibet. In January 2024, a hearing titled "The Legal Status of Tibet" was held in the Estonian Parliament, where Tibetan political leader Sikyong Penpa Tsering provided testimony on Tibet's historical context, the Middle-Way Approach, and Tibet's struggle for self-determination. Other experts, including Professor Hon-Shiang Lau and Dr. Michael van Walt van Praag, also testified, with Lau pointing out that Chinese imperial records do not support claims that Tibet has historically been part of China.

The Estonian media gave the hearing extensive coverage, and Penpa Tsering's visit received significant attention in the country. Earlier in January 2024, he also met with the Latvian Parliamentary Support Group for Tibet.

Tibet continues to be a contentious issue in international diplomacy. In addition to the recent visits by Tibetan parliamentarians, Estonian parliamentary delegations have also visited Dharamsala, the Tibetan exile government's headquarters, as a symbol of their support. Notably, Juku-Kalle Raid, Chair of the Tibet Support Group in the Estonian Parliament, led a delegation to Dharamsala in September 2024 to participate in the 64th anniversary of Tibetan Democracy Day.

China has also been active in pushing its narrative in other European countries. In September 2024, similar groups of Tibetologists visited France and Norway, likely in response to meetings between Sikyong Penpa Tsering and various European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Chinese government has long been criticized for its treatment of Tibet since its invasion in 1959. Rather than seeking a peaceful resolution, Beijing has increasingly focused on controlling the global narrative surrounding Tibet through state-sponsored propaganda efforts. In 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of external propaganda in shaping China's global image. This led to the creation of a new propaganda center, the Tibet International Communication Center, launched in Lhasa in September 2024.

This center is part of China's broader strategy to "build a foreign discourse system and narrative system related to Tibet," in line with orders from the Chinese Communist Party leadership. As the situation develops, experts expect further efforts by China to dominate the international conversation on Tibet and counter the ongoing international support for the Tibetan cause. (ANI)

