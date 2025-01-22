Washington, Jan 22 (AP) US President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he had pardoned Ross Ulbricht, the founder of Silk Road, an underground website for selling drugs.

Ulbricht had been sentenced to life in prison in 2015.

Trump posted on Truth Social, his social media website, that he had spoken to Ulbricht's mother on his first full day in office.

"It was my pleasure to have just signed a full and unconditional pardon of her son, Ross. The scum that worked to convict him were some of the same lunatics who were involved in the modern day weaponisation of government against me," he wrote.

Trump also called Ulbricht's prison sentence "ridiculous".

He had promised to help Ulbricht during a speech at the Libertarian Party National Convention last May.

Libertarian activists, who generally oppose criminal drug policies, have long believed that government investigators overreached in building their case against Silk Road. Many held "Free Ross" signs.

