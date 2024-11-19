West Palm Beach, Nov 19 (AP) President-elect Donald Trump said on Monday he is naming former Wisconsin Rep Sean Duffy as his nominee to be transportation secretary, as he continues to roll out picks for his Cabinet.

Trump said in a statement, "Sean will use his experience and the relationships he has built over many years in Congress to maintain and rebuild our Nation's Infrastructure, and fulfil our Mission of ushering in The Golden Age of Travel, focusing on Safety, Efficiency, and Innovation."

Also Read | Submarine Data Cable Across Baltic Sea Between Finland, Germany Has Broken, Cause Unknown for Disruption.

He added, "Importantly, he will greatly elevate the Travel Experience for all Americans!"

Duffy left Congress in 2019, and is now co-host of a show on Fox Business, the "Bottom Line".

Also Read | G20 Summit 2024: 'Back to Basics, March to Future' Approach Reason for India's Success, Says PM Narendra Modi While Addressing G20 Session in Rio de Janeiro.

Before beginning his political career, he appeared on the MTV reality show "The Real World". (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)