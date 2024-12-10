Washington, Dec 10 (PTI) Nominated for the powerful position of the Director of National Intelligence, former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard met key Senators on Capitol Hill and supported President-elect Donald Trump's views on Syria.

"I stand in full support and wholeheartedly agree with the statements that President Trump has made over these last few days regarding the developments in Syria," Gabbard, 43, told reporters at Capitol Hill where she Monday met top US Senators on her nomination.

“Wonderful catching up with Tulsi Gabbard, a strong and proven leader!” Senator Joni Ernst said after the meeting.

“It was great to see you, my friend. Thank you for your support!” Gabbard said.

If confirmed by the US Senate, Gabbard would be the first-ever Hindu American to head the powerful body in charge of US' all intelligence agencies, including the CIA and FBI.

“Good to sit down with Tulsi Gabbard, President Trump's nominee to be the Director of National Intelligence. As a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, I am looking forward to working with her as she continues to move through the confirmation process. Excellent first meeting,” said Senator Mike Rounds.

“It was great to see you, Senator Rounds. Thank you for your time and the conversation today,” Gabbard said.

In recent days, Gabbard has been praised by several other Senators.

"Congratulations to Tulsi Gabbard on her nomination as Director of National Intelligence. Her military service and dedication to our constitutional rights make her a strong choice for this critical role. Wishing her success in leading our intelligence community," Senator Rand Paul said.

"LTC Tulsi Gabbard, a 20-year veteran of the US Army, is a true patriot. Tulsi has my complete support to be the next Director of National Intelligence. I'm proud to call her my friend," said Senator Markwayne Mullin.

Senator Lindsey Graham said he has known Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard for many years, serving in the same Capitol Hill reserve unit.

“While we have differences on foreign policy, I think she's extremely bright and capable. It is a great compliment to Tulsi that President Trump wants her to be his Director of National Intelligence,” he said.

“In this position, she will see up close the dangers we face as a nation from multiple sources. I look forward to working with her to keep America not only great but also safe," Graham said.

“This is a reformer who can come in, who maybe is not a part of the same Washington cocktail party circuit that people in the intel community are used to, but maybe that's exactly what we need right now ... I'm a yes on Tulsi Gabbard — absolutely," Senator Eric Schmitt said.

"What Tulsi Gabbard represents is a broad tent that Trump has put in place ... He's bringing Tulsi into his cabinet to achieve a specific purpose, and I look forward to supporting that," said Senator Bill Hagerty.

Gabbard — a Lieutenant Colonel in the US Army Reserve who saw three deployments — represented Hawaii in Congress for eight years, including as a member of the Armed Services, Homeland Security, and Foreign Affairs Committees. She was also co-chair of the Congressional India Caucus.

Once a rising Democratic star, Gabbard, who represented Hawaii in Congress, arrived a decade ago in Washington, her surfboard in tow, a new generation of potential leaders. She ran unsuccessfully for president in 2020.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence was created after the September 11, 2001, attacks to coordinate the nation's intelligence agencies and act as the president's main intelligence adviser.

