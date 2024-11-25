Abu Dhabhi [United Arab Emirates], November 25 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Zayed Grand Camel Race 2024 got underway on Monday at Al Wathba Camel Racetrack in UAE's Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of the UAE Camel Racing Federation, witnessed the event along with several owners and breeders as well as fans from the UAE and GCC countries.

Also Read | Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari Arrested in Bangladesh: Police Arrest Former ISKCON Leader Chandan Kumar Dhar From Dhaka Airport.

Abdulla Mubarak Al Muhairi, Director of UAE Camel Racing Federation, crowned winners of today's 13-round heritage race.

The Zayed Grand Prize Camel Race will witness the participation of thousands of camel owners from across the UAE and the GCC countries. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | Poland Shocker: Man Fatally Shoots His Parents and Brother During Family Gathering in Namyslow, Takes Own Life.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)