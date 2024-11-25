London, Nov 25 (AP) UK authorities said on Monday they have charged a 43-year-old man with a bomb hoax near the US Embassy in London last week.

Daniel Parmenter appeared at Ealing Magistrates Court on Monday and was taken into custody.

He was arrested at his home on Sunday, just days after police carried out the controlled explosion of a suspicious package that was found near the embassy on Friday. (AP)

