Dharamshala [India], January 22 (ANI): The United Nations (UN) human rights experts have sent a letter to the Chinese government, expressing serious concerns about ongoing human rights abuses in Tibet and East Turkestan, as reported by Tibet.net.

According to Tibet.net, the letter highlights the unlawful detention and forced disappearance of rights defenders and others in these regions. It calls on the Chinese government to explain the fate of several individuals, including nine Tibetans who have been detained without clear charges or access to legal representation.

The UN experts pointed out a disturbing pattern of human rights violations, such as incommunicado detentions, enforced disappearances, and the suppression of cultural, religious, and artistic expression. They stated that these actions are meant to silence critics, limit freedom of expression, and suppress minority groups in Tibet and East Turkestan, Tibet.net reported.

The communication specifically named nine Tibetans--Tsedo, Kori, Chugdar, Gelo, Bhamo, Lobsang Samten, Lobsang Trinley, Wangkyi, and Tsering Tashi--who have been detained or disappeared. The experts also raised questions about their arrests, detentions, and whether their cases were kept secret or handled unfairly in closed trials. They urged the Chinese government to clarify whether these individuals have received fair treatment and whether any investigations have been launched into their mistreatment.

Reports from the UN experts also highlighted the ongoing issue of torture and inhumane treatment of detainees. Many Tibetans have been tortured during police interrogations, with some dying due to the abuse or lack of medical care. The letter called for transparency about efforts to investigate and address any cases of wrongful imprisonment, torture, or deaths in custody, as reported by Tibet.net.

The communication also mentioned several cases from recent years, such as the arrests in August 2022 of five Tibetans who were involved in religious activities like offering prayers and burning incense. These acts, although peaceful, led to their arrests, and their families were not allowed to send them food. One of the individuals, Chugdar, reportedly died while in custody after being severely beaten and tortured.

Additionally, according to Tibet.net, the experts raised concerns about four Tibetans who were arrested in September 2024 including Lobsang Samten, Lobsang Trinley, Wangkyi, and Tsering Tashi. These individuals were detained without any information about their charges or where they are being held. The experts noted that Lobsang Samten and Lobsang Trinley are important religious figures at Kirti Monastery, and their arrest is part of a larger pattern of repression against religious freedom in Tibet.

The letter also highlighted the Chinese government's increasing crackdown on religious practices. Simple acts like possessing images of the Dalai Lama, burning incense, or offering prayers have led to arrests. The government has imposed strict surveillance on religious activities and taken control of monasteries and nunneries. Religious leaders are often detained or forced to undergo political re-education. These actions are part of China's broader campaign to "sinicise" religion, aiming to forcefully align Tibetan religious practices with Chinese state ideology, Tibet.net reported.

The letter was signed by several UN special rapporteurs, including experts on enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention, freedom of expression, the rights of human rights defenders, and religious freedom, among others. They called for China to take immediate action to address these violations and provide clarity on the fate of the detained individuals.

The communication serves as a reminder of the ongoing human rights struggles in Tibet and East Turkestan, where cultural and religious freedoms continue to be severely restricted. (ANI)

