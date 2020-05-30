World News | US Cop Who Kneeled on George Floyd's Neck Charged with Third-degree Murder

World. (File Image)

Minnesota [USA], May 30 (ANI): A former Minneapolis police officer involved in the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

"Derek Chauvin has been charged by the Hennepin County attorney office with murder and with manslaughter," The Hill quoted Hennepin County attorney Mike Freeman as saying during a press conference.

"He has been charged with third-degree murder," Freeman said.

The charges carry a potential prison sentence of up to 25 years in Minnesota. Chauvin had been taken into custody earlier in the day.

Chauvin was one of four officers fired on Tuesday after the footage of Floyd's arrest went viral.

Floyd was detained and subsequently died in police custody in Minneapolis on Monday.

A bystander video recording showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes, while Floyd was saying that he could not breathe.

The video shot by bystanders sparked controversy and protests in Minneapolis. (ANI)

