World News | Vande Bharat Flight with 217 Indians Departs from Auckland

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020 08:56 AM IST
World News | Vande Bharat Flight with 217 Indians Departs from Auckland
World. (File Image)

Auckland [New Zealand], June 17 (ANI): A flight under Vande Bharat Mission departed from Auckland with 217 stranded Indians on Wednesday.

"The second flight of Air India took off from Auckland airport this morning carrying 217 stranded Indians from New Zealand, back home under Vande Bharat Mission," a tweet by the Indian High Commission in New Zealand read.

The Vande Bharat Mission is the Government of India's initiative to bring back Indian nationals stranded in various parts of the world due to restrictions over air travel to contain COVID-19 spread.

A total of 1,65,375 people have returned, including 29,034 migrant workers under the Vande Bharat Mission, said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on June 11.

The exercise began on May 7 and its second phase started on May 16. The third phase, which began on June 11, will continue till June 30. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

