Caracas, Jan 10 (AP) Venezuela opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was arrested Thursday when her convoy was intercepted by security forces as it departed an anti-government protest in Caracas, according to aides.

Machado emerged from months of hiding earlier Thursday and reappeared in public as part of a last-ditch attempt to block President Nicolás Maduro from clinging to power.

Machado's press team said in a social media post that security forces fired on the motorcycle convoy as it was leaving eastern Caracas where Machado moments earlier had spoken to a crowd of supporters. There were no immediate details on her whereabouts and Maduro's government has yet to comment.

The protests were taking place a day before the ruling party-controlled National Assembly is scheduled to swear in Maduro to a third six-year term despite credible evidence that he lost the presidential election. (AP)

