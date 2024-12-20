Brussels [Belgium], December 20 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday held a meeting with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and discussed the country's defence needs in the conflict against Russia.

In his meeting with the Czech PM in Brussels, Zelenskyy emphasised Ukraine's need to bolster the air defence system to protect themselves from Russia's offensive.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Once Again Hails Strength of India's Growing Economy Under PM Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said, "I am grateful for the comprehensive support of Ukrainians in their fight against Russian aggression. Ukraine is counting on making the upcoming year as productive as possible for Ukrainian-Czech relations."

"Today, we discussed Ukraine's current defence needs, with a particular focus on bolstering air defense systems to protect strategic energy facilities. Strengthening Ukraine and supporting our soldiers on the frontline brings the end of the war and a just peace for all of Europe closer," he added.

Also Read | What Did Vladimir Putin Say About Porn After Russia Suggested Sex During Work Breaks To Its Citizens?.

Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels on Wednesday to hold talks with European partners amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

On Thursday, Zelenskyy called for Europe to work closely with partners in the Global South, including China, India, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil, to end the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine,

"We must ensure that China, India, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and other Global South partners not only respect Ukraine's territorial integrity but also use their influence on Russia. Europe must engage these countries, as they can push Russia to respect the principle of territorial integrity, aligning with their own interests and bringing peace closer," Zelenskyy wrote in a post on X.

Zelenskyy also noted that US President-elect Donald Trump plans to intensify peace efforts in January and urged Europe to support these initiatives with a united stance.

"In January, President Trump will intensify efforts to end the war. It's up to us whether Europe supports him with a strong, united voice," Zelenskyy said.

He further said, "We've made strong progress in ensuring Ukraine's financial stability. Thanks to long-term support agreements, we feel more security for the next year. However, frozen Russian assets must be used more actively to counter aggression." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)