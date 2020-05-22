2020 Honda WR-V Facelift BS6 Spotted at Stockyard Ahead of India Launch

2020 Honda WR-V Facelift Teaser (Photo Credits: Honda Cars India)

The Indian arm of the Japanese carmaker, Honda Cars India is expected to launch the facelifted version of the Honda WR-V crossover in the country soon. According to the market reports, the car manufacturer is eyeing to launch the updated WR-V facelift in India towards the end of this month. Ahead of the launch, the 2020 Honda WR-V facelift has been spotted at dealership stockyard confirming its launch is imminent. 2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift BS6 Officially Goes on Sale; India Prices Start at Rs 9.3 Lakh.

2020 Honda WR-V Facelift Spied at stockyard (Photo Credits: Indian Auto Information)

The new Honda WR-V facelift will sport a new grille with horizontal slats along with a chrome insert. It will also feature an LED projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs and position lamps. At the back, there will be C-shaped LED tail lamps, enhancing the overall design of the car. It will also come equipped with an electric sunroof.

2020 Honda WR-V Facelift Spied at stockyard (Photo Credits: Indian Auto Information)

Coming to the interiors, the WR-V facelift will feature a piano black centre console fascia. The car will be loaded with a touchscreen infotainment head-unit, a 3-spoke multi-function steering wheel, triple-pod instrument cluster and various equipment.

2020 Honda WR-V Facelift Spied at stockyard (Photo Credits: Indian Auto Information)

Mechanically, the updated model of the Honda WR-V will be powered by BS6 compliant engines, which will be seen in both petrol and diesel avatars. The petrol engine will be a 1.2-litre i-VTEC motor whereas the diesel could be a 1.5-litre i-DTEC unit. Transmission duties will be carried out by a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard along with an optional CVT unit.