Maserati, the Italian luxury vehicle manufacturer officially launched the new 2021 Maserati Ghibli in the Indian market. Priced at Rs 1.15 crore, the MY21 model Ghibli luxury sports sedan comes with substantial updates giving it a unified identity. The new Maserati Ghibli comes in four variants - Base, Gran Lusso, Gran Sport and Trofeo. It gets restyled signature grille, sculpted curves lines & boomerang rear LED taillights. These LED lights accentuate the distinctive Maserati look while significantly improving visibility and lower energy usage. Fiat Chrysler Lines Up USD 150 Million Investment to Set Up Global Digital Hub in Hyderabad.

Mechanically, Maserati Ghibli comes with a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder 48V hybrid engine that generates 330hp of power, 450Nm of torque and a 3.0-litre V6 or V8 engine that produces a power of 440hp.

2021 Maserati Ghibli (Photo Credits: Maserati)

The V8 engine will only be offered with the Trofeo model. The Trofeo variant produces a power of 580hp and a peak torque of 730Nm. The New Maserati car clocks 0-100kph in just 5.7 seconds.

2021 Maserati Ghibli (Photo Credits: Maserati)

On the inside, the new car gets a brand new 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7-inch TFT digital dash for the driver's instrumentation, Maserati Connect enabled with Google Assistant or Alexa, advanced driving assistance systems, standard keyless entry function, soft close doors & Blue brake callipers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2021 01:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).