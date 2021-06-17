Mercedes-Benz India officially launched its new sedan S-Class luxury four-wheeler in the country at Rs 2.17 crore (ex-showroom). The company has also introduced the service package for the new S-Class with a starting price of Rs 82,900. The all-new Mercedes-Benz S-Class is 34mm longer, 51mm wider and 12mm taller. The wheelbase has also been extended by 50mm. The bonnet of the new sedan is longer than its predecessor. It comes with a new exterior design, LED headlamps with new digital light technology, horizontally positioned LED taillight design, flush-fitting door handles to optimise airflow. The new S-class sedan comes in two trim options - 400 d and 450 4MATIC. 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Mechanically, the 400 d features a 6-cylinder, 3.0-litre diesel engine that produces 330hp of power and 700Nm of peak torque.

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class (Photo Credits: Mercedes-Benz India)

The 450 4MATIC gets a 3-litre six-cylinder petrol engine that generates a power of 367hp and a peak torque of 500Nm. Both engines are paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission.

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class (Photo Credits: Mercedes-Benz India)

On the inside, the new sedan sports a 12.8-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, new OLED touchscreen run by the latest Mercedes MBUX system (NTG7) which supports facial, voice and fingerprint recognition with 320GB of storage and 16GB of RAM, a premium Burmester 4D surround sound system, a 64-colour active ambient lighting, upfront massaging seats.

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class (Photo Credits: Mercedes-Benz India)

For safety, it gets airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera and computerised stability control. The new S-Class luxury vehicle will be offered in five shades - Designo Diamond White, Onyx Black, Anthracite Blue, Rubellite Red and Emerald Green. 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class will compete with other luxury vehicles like the BMW 7 Series and the Audi A8.

