New Delhi, February 22: Renault's sister brand, Dacia, has recently unveiled its latest electric vehicle, the 2024 Dacia Spring EV. The new Dacia Spring EV model is a facelift version of the original Spring EV and shares the same platform with the Renault Kwid EV. The Dacia Spring EV is expected to come with updates that might enhance the design and specifications in the EV market.

As per a report of Autocar India, Dacia has unveiled its upcoming EV, the 2024 Spring EV. The 2024 Dacia Spring EV will likely have new design elements. The main headlamps of the 2024 Dacia Spring EV is expected to be positioned on the bumper below. The 2024 Spring EV may feature slim LED daytime running lamps with a gloss black grille and off-white inserts with a new Dacia logo. Tata Nexon Dark Edition Likely To Launch Soon: Check Expected Design, Specifications and Features.

The front and rear bumpers of the 2024 Dacia Spring EV might feature unique mesh panels with a contrasting colour finish. The rear bumper is expected to have the same taillights from its previous model with a Y-shaped LED design similar to those found in the Duster model. The interior of the 2024 Spring EV might be equipped with a 10.1-inch infotainment system and a new dashboard based on the Renault Duster.

2024 Dacia Spring EV Specifications and Features

The 2024 Dacia Spring EV will likely be equipped with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to comply with Europe's new GSR2 safety regulations. The safety features of the 2024 Spring EV might include a driver attention monitoring system, lane-keeping assistance and an advanced emergency braking system. A "My Safety" button is expected to come in the car to allow drivers to access and adjust the ADAS settings. It is also anticipated that the EV will have standard dual airbags and ABS for enhanced safety. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Likely To Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The Dacia Spring EV is expected to offer two options for the electric motor: one producing 45hp and another with 65hp of power delivery. The car is expected to be powered by a 26.8kWh battery and the range of the car will likely be over 220km on a single charge. Charging options might include an 11kW (AC) for the 45hp variant and the 65hp version might support a 30kW DC fast charging.

