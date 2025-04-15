New Delhi, April 15: 2025 Skoda Kodiaq launch date in India is on April 17, 2025. The next-gen Skoda Kodiaq was unveiled during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The upcoming 2025 Skoda Kodiaq will come with premium features, including two variants and multiple colour options. Skoda Auto India plans to assemble the new Kodiaq locally at its manufacturing plant. As the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq launch approaches, details regarding the booking process and delivery timeline for the SUV is tipped.

Bookings for the new Skoda Kodiaq are set to begin on April 17, 2025, with deliveries expected to start from May 2, 2025. As per reports, the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq price in India may be between INR 45 lakh and INR 55 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq is expected to feature two variants. It may include Sportline and Laurin & Klement (L&K). Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Launched in India at INR 48.99 Lakh; Check Specifications and Features of New VW Flagship SUV.

The SUV will likely be available in seven colour choices, which are expected to be Velvet Red Metallic, Race Blue Metallic, Graphite Grey Metallic, Magic Black Metallic, Moon White Metallic, Bronx Gold Metallic, and Steel Grey. Additionally, the Kodiaq is anticipated to feature a wheelbase of 2,680 mm.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq Specifications and Features (Expected)

The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq SUV's Sportline variant is expected to come with a 12.9-inch infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and 13-speaker sound system. Additionally, it will offer three-zone climate control, wireless phone charging, ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and more. MG Cyber X SUV Teased Ahead of Shanghai Motor Show; Likely To Debut Alongside Updated MG Cyberster (See Pics).

The next-generation Kodiaq L&K variant is anticipated to provide even more premium features. It may include drive mode selection, a 360-degree camera, and a massage function for the front seats. The SUV will likley feature nine airbags as standard, along with essential safety systems. It is said to come with ABS with EBD, hill start assist, hill descent control. The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which will be paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

