New Delhi, April 21: French automaker Citroen has officially confirmed that its next made-in-India SUV will be named the C3 Aircross. This all-new SUV model will be first unveiled and launched in the car market of India, while it will also be offered in many international markets.

Just ahead of its world premiere, the car manufacturer has taken to social media and posted a teaser image of the upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross. Read on to know the details.

Citroen C3 Aircross: New SUV or Rebadged SUV?

Although the C3 Aircross moniker is familiar due to an existing global crossover model, the SUV that is preparing to launch in India is an all-new vehicle that has been built from scratch specifically for India, while being a global model at the same time. The current global C3 Aircross is available in the European markets.

On the other hand, the upcoming all-new Citroen C3 Aircross’ has its global unveiling scheduled on April 27, and this model will be launched as the second-gen C3 Aircross SUV in the international markets, and is expected to replace the current C3 Aircross sold globally.

Citroen C3 Aircross - Exterior and Interior:

The all-new Citroen C3 Aircross will measure around 4.2m in length, so it will be larger than the sub-compact SUVs in India and will belong to the mid-sized SUV segment. It will come with an upright SUV design without a coupe-like roofline.

The spy shots and teaser images reveal that it would be inspired by the Citroen C3's styling despite being much larger in size. Exterior styling elements like split-style headlight set-up, front grille and wraparound style tail-lamps also are likely to be similar to that of the C3.

On the inside, the C3 Aircross is thought to be sharing a few things like switchgears with its smaller C3 sibling, while the majority of the cabin is likely to be very distinctively styled. It is expected to be a feature-rich modern SUV and a three-row seating layout is probable.

Citroen C3 Aircross Gets Teased:

We look forward to presenting our all-new C3 Aircross on 27th April 2023, locally engineered & built in India. #CitroenC3Aircross #CitroenInIndia pic.twitter.com/RxKQ5Dz2rJ — Citroën India (@CitroenIndia) April 20, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross - Platform & Powertrains:

The Citroen C3 AirCross is based on the highly accomplished CMP modular platform that underpins many vehicles from auto majors like Jeep and Fiat. The India-made Citroen C3 is also based on the same platform, and hence, the platform will also be shared among the two siblings. It will help Citroen to keep costs in check to offer competitive pricing.

The upcoming C3 Aircross will be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that also does the duty under the hood of the C3. This petrol mill generates 110hp of power and 190Nm of peak torque on the C3. Now, it remains to be seen, if the engine gets any tweaks to offer more power to lug the much larger C3 Aircross SUV. The SUV’s electric version will also come at a later stage.

Citroen C3 Aircross - Debut, Launch Timeline & Rivals in India:

As already mentioned, the upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross SUV will have its world premiere on April 27, while it is expected to go on sale in the later-half of 2023.

The Citroen C3 Aircross will be fighting it out in the highly popular midsize SUV segment in India with the likes of the runaway-success Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

