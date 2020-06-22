Social Media, Gaming and Cryptocurrency have become a large part of our lives. You may now hear these terms on a daily basis, something that wasn’t around just a short time ago. You may not think much of these terms when you first hear of them, but for some individuals, it has become a profession.

The standard social media user is spending on average 2 hours and 24 minutes on up to 8 different platforms every single day, such as Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, and more. With mobile phones and social media becoming attached to our well being, it has opened doors for individuals to make it big with opportunities venturing out from social marketing management, professional gaming, and business opportunities with big companies picking up on the power of advertising through social media engagement and highly-sought after accounts and much more.

With Instagram having over 1 billion average monthly users, the potential and career opportunities for young influencers, startup business owners, investors, entrepreneurs, bloggers and everything in between, are endless.

Since as early as 2012, this 22-year-old entrepreneur and investor has turned the world of digital marketing, social media, gaming and cryptocurrency into a full-time profession, and revolutionizing the business along the way.

Riley Hillin, who considers himself a pioneer of these unique trades, has been dealing with the constantly evolving digital markets for nearly a decade, making a living and reaching the masses with some of the largest digital entrepreneurs on the internet during the process.

Starting out as a hobby for a young teen, as the years went by and interest started to grow, Riley soon realized it was apparent these avenues would become much bigger than a personal pastime. Starting by investing and earning cryptocurrency through the business sales of social media, social marketing and gaming accounts, it soon became a viable income.

Networking has become essential for popular social media users, social business owners, and advertisers; giving these special individuals, like Riley, the power to reach almost any niche and audience needed to give clientele success and new opportunities. With the high interaction rates some influencers have through their accounts and image, from personal-to-professional brands, yield the effectiveness and mutual benefit to push content to a universal level.

Becoming a trusted party and seller, influencers, gamers and investors began to trust Riley with their social media and gaming endeavors, through networking and upholding a trustworthy reputation, making him one of the first to begin making a steady income doing so.

As social media and gaming started to boom over the past several years, so did other digital investments and cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, making Riley an early-adapter to the new world of internet entrepreneurship. It was the perfect combination for success.

The future is bright for Riley and other like-minded individuals who have managed to break through the mold and use these new-found ventures as full time business, all while helping others achieve their goals, from business to personal brands and all of the above.