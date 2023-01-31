New Delhi, January 31 : Hyundai has launched Grand i10 Nios facelift in order to refresh the car’s appeal in the current year 2023. The Hyundai i10 has been a highly successful moniker in India that has been around for around 15 years, and its latest avatar is only catering to the ever changing preference of the modern Indian car buyers.

The South Korean car maker has made a handful of changes to the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 2023 to make the car more enticing. Here, we are taking a brief look at the new updates of the Grand i10 Nios facelift and trying to ascertain if these really make any difference. Maruti Suzuki Fronx: From Name to Its Entire Game, Have a Comprehensive Look at All-New Urban SUV.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 2023 Facelift – External Styling Changes :

The Grand i10 Nios 2023 receives a mild visual update that makes it more refined and bit bolder looking than before. It gets a refreshed front fascia front featuring a new mesh grille and newly styled LED DRLs. The side profile flaunts new 15-inch alloy wheels, while the rear end gets new LED tail lights connected with a reflector panel giving the illusion of a lighting strip. The boot lid received a mild redesign as well.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 2023 Facelift – Cabin Updates, New Features & Added Safety :

The already nice and stylish cabin of the Grand i10 Nios now gets new seat upholstery with ‘Nios’ embossed on the seats. The cabin retains its airy and premium appeal with good materials.

The 2023 facelift model adds a handful of new featuring including automatic headlamps, cruise control, a refreshed instrument cluster, USB Type-C fast charger, and a blue footwell ambient lighting, making the cabin feel more up-class than before. The car already had good features like an 8-inch touchscreen system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic AC, rear AC vents and a wireless charger among others.

One of the most important updates of the Grand i10 Nios facelift is the added safety. The car now gets 4 airbags as standard, while the range topping Asta trim gets curtain airbags as well. There’s also added active safety features such as electronic stability control, hill hold assist, tyre pressure monitoring system. However, the ISOFIX child seat anchorage is still limited only on the top-spec Asta. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG Launched in India; Know All Specs, Features and Price Details.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 2023 Facelift - Under The Hood Changes :

The Grand i10 Nios’ 1-litre turbo-petrol and 1.2-litre diesel engines have been discontinued, leaving it only with the 1.2-litre normal petrol engine. This motor offers 83PS of power and 113Nm of peak torque and gets paired with a 5-speed manual or an AMT option. The Nios is also available in CNG option as before that comes only with a manual transmission. However, it is now BS6 Phase 2 compliant and E20 (ethanol 20 percent blend).

After being around in the market for three years, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets a timely update this year. It still remains a good and stylish car with a premium and feature-rich cabin, and a smooth performance, while the facelift makes it all the more appealing.

