New Delhi, February 1 : The Honda Amaze is reportedly going to come in its next generation avatar next year. Honda is said to be working on the third-gen model of the popular Honda Amaze compact sedan and it would be launching globally (including India) sometime in 2024.

The Honda Amaze has been in the market for about 5 years now, and cars usually get a full-update every 5-6 years in the form of a new generation to keep them abreast with the changing requirements of buyers. Hence, the Honda Amaze is expected to get a timely all-new update. Read on for details. Maruti Suzuki Fronx: From Name to Its Entire Game, Have a Comprehensive Look at All-New Urban SUV.

Honda Amaze Next Generation - Design, Platform and Specs Details :

As per the reports, the next-gen Honda Amaze will be based on a modified version of its current platform, which is a very capable and flexible platform. This same modified Amaze platform is reportedly also going to underpin the company’s upcoming all-new mid-size SUV model.

The new-gen Amaze is likely to get design inspiration from the new cars in the family including its bigger and premium siblings – the City and even the Accord. Apart from a comprehensive exterior design update, it will also get a redesigned cabin along with a host of new features including a premium floating touchscreen infotainment system among many others. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 2023 Facelift; How the Updates Make It All the Better.

The third generation Honda Amaze sub-4 metre sedan is expected to ditch the current diesel engine, and just carry over the 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine from the ongoing model. This petrol engine is capable of generating 89 BHP of max power along with 110 Nm of peak torque, and is mated to a 5-speed manual and a CVT option.

