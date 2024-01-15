New Delhi, January 15: Jawa Motorcycles has launched its new Jawa 350 in India with a new frame and different colour options for bike enthusiasts. The new Jawa 350 2024 carries the legacy of its predecessors and has been introduced with a blend of classic design and modern engineering.

As per the information available on the official website, customers can book the new Jawa 350 online for Rs 5000. Customers can also book a test ride to experience the new Jawa 350. The new frame and tweaked engine of the motorcycle is expected to enhance its performance.

New Jawa 350 Specifications:

As per a report of Autocar India, the new Jawa 350 is powered by a 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 22.5 bhp and 28.1 Nm of torque. This powertrain is combined with a 6-speed gearbox, which is expected to deliver smooth and responsive gear shifts. The bike also features a slip-and-assist clutch for a more controlled riding experience.

The motorcycle is equipped with 280mm front and 240mm rear disc brakes, and it features standard dual-channel ABS. The new Jawa 350 rides on 18-inch front (100/90) and 18-inch rear (130/70) wheels, which is expected to provide a balanced and comfortable ride. The kerb weight of the new Jawa 350 has increased from 182kg to 194kg, and it also features a round headlight.

New Jawa 350 Price:

As per multiple reports, the new Jawa 350 has been launched at a price point of Rs 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike is available in a Mystique Orange colour and other classic shades like maroon, adding to its appeal.

The 2024 Jawa 350 is a motorcycle that is expected to deliver a mix of traditional bike riding experience and modern technology. The price and updated specifications of the new Jawa 350 might appeal to motorcycle enthusiasts.

