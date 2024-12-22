Kia Syros Launch in India Next Year, Automaker Announces up to 2% Price Hike Across Its Entire Lineup, Effective From January 1, 2025

Kia, South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, said on Sunday it will launch the compact SUV “Syros" in India next year to boost sales. Kia India has announced up to 2 per cent price hike across its entire lineup, effective from January 1.

Dec 22, 2024
Kia Syros Launch in India Next Year, Automaker Announces up to 2% Price Hike Across Its Entire Lineup, Effective From January 1, 2025
Kia Syros Compact SUV Image (Photo Credits: Official Website)

Seoul, December 22: Kia, South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, said on Sunday it will launch the compact SUV “Syros" in India next year to boost sales. Kia, the maker of K5 sedans and Sorento SUVs, unveiled the new model for the first time in India on Sunday. The Syros SUV will be released in two trims, one with a 1.0-liter gasoline turbocharged engine and the other with a 1.5-litre diesel engine, the company said in a press release.

Starting with sales in India, Kia plans to introduce the compact car in the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America and the Middle East, it said, reports Yonhap news agency.  The new model is equipped with safety features such as the front collision avoidance, lane-keeping assistance, surround view monitor and driver awareness warning systems. The company didn't provide the vehicle's price. ‘Its All Asli Sona’: Bhavish Aggarwal Teases Ola S1 Pro Sona With Real 24K Gold (See Pics).

Meanwhile, Kia India has announced up to 2 per cent price hike across its entire lineup, effective from January 1, “primarily due to rising commodity prices and escalating supply chain-related costs”. “At Kia, we are committed to delivering exceptional, technologically advanced vehicles of the highest quality to our valued customers. However, due to the persistent rise in commodity prices, unfavourable exchange rates, and increased input costs, a necessary price adjustment has become unavoidable,” said Hardeep Singh Brar, senior vice president, sales and marketing, Kia India. Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Unveiled: India’s First eBorn Electric SUV To Debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Despite these challenges, Kia is absorbing a significant portion of the cost increase, minimizing the financial impact on our customers,

