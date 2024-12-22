Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took to Elon Musk-run X (previously Twitter) on December 22, 2024, and teased “Ola S1 Pro Sona”. The special edition electric scooter is plated with genuine 24K gold. Bhavish Aggarwal said, “The Ola S1 Pro Sona is plated with REAL 24K Gold! Grab Handle se Wheel Rims se Foot Pegs se Side Stand tak, its all asli sona.” He further informed to visit 4,000 Ola Electric store on December 25, 2024 and get a chance to win Ola S1 Pro Sona. Bhavish Aggarwal Announces To Open 4,000 Ola Electric Stores on December 25, Unveils Special Edition 24K Gold Plated ‘S1 Pro Sona’; Check Details (Watch Video).

