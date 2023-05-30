New Delhi, May 30: The new MG Gloster Blackstorm Edition has launched in India, priced starting at Rs 40,29,800 that goes up to Rs 43,07,800 (prices, ex-showroom). The MG Gloster Blackstorm Edition flaunts a distinctive cosmetic update to mark it apart from the stock version, with mostly black finished design elements as its name suggests, which are accentuated with an occasional splash of red for added sportiness.

The MG Gloster Blackstorm Edition features an all-black exterior colour with bright red accents on the headlights and front and rear bumpers. It gets red brake calipers, black roof rails, black window surrounds, black fender, black fog lamp garnish and smoked taillights. Honda Elevate SUV Gets Spotted Testing Japan Again Offering Fresh Design and Feature Details Ahead of Its Global Debut in India in June.

MG Motor India has offered the Gloster Blackstorm edition of the SUV with the same black and red theme on the inside as well, with an all-black interior with red trims and highlights, balck leatherette seat upholstery with contrast red stitching.

MG Gloster Blackstorm Edition – Features & Powertrain

The Blackstorm Edition is exactly same as that of the standard Gloster SUV when it comes to features. The SUV comes laden with a long list of premium features including a 12-way power-adjustable driver seat with massage and ventilation functions, a dual panoramic sunroof, ADAS tech package and an all-terrain system with seven drive modes to accomplish smooth and efficient drive experience on any sort of rough and tough terrain. Mahindra Scorpio Classic Gets a New S5 Mid-Spec Variant With Cosmetic Updates; More Details Inside.

Under the hood, the Gloster Blackstorm edition is again unaltered and packs in a 2.0-litre diesel engine that is offered in two states of tune - a single turbo version generating 161 BHP and 375 Nm, and a twin-turbo version that belts out 215 BHP and 480 Nm. Both the tunes come with an 8-speed automatic transmission as standard, while the twin-turbo tune gets a shift-on-fly 4WD system as well. The Gloster Blackstorm edition is offered in a 6-seater and a 7-seater configurations with 2WD and 4WD drivetrain options to choose from.

