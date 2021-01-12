Tata Motors will be unveiling the turbocharged version of the Altroz premium hatchback tomorrow in the Indian market. To be called Altroz iTurbo, the turbocharged model of the Altroz will be powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The Indian carmaker has already started production of the iTurbo, and the car was spotted at the plant undisguised. Even, the vehicle was seen during a TVC shoot earlier this month. The car will break covers tomorrow through a virtual event at 12:30 pm IST. Tata Safari Aka Tata Gravitas SUV To Be Launched in India This Month.

The Tata Altroz iTurbo variant will be powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol mill. It will be the same 1.2-litre turbocharged motor seen on Tata's sub-compact SUV - Nexon. Unlike the latter, the motor will be slightly detuned to generate 108 bhp and 140 Nm of torque and will be mated to a 5-speed manual and a DCT unit.

Tata Altroz iTurbo Petrol (Photo Credits: Tata Motors)

The Altroz's regular model gets a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine, producing 85 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. It is also available in a diesel avatar that uses a 1.5-litre motor to churn out 89 bhp & 200 Nm. Both the engines get a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The recently leaked brochure of the car revealed that the Altroz iTurbo will be more powerful and torquier than the regular counterpart. It is important to note that leaked images also revealed that it will get a new XZ+ variant and a new Harbour Blue colour. It will be loaded with slightly updated interiors, features and creature comfort. Inclusion of leather seats, rear armrest, cruise control, multi-drive modes are a few to name. More details and prices are expected to be announced tomorrow at the event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2021 11:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).