Indian-born edtech startup Bada Business, known for offering the most affordable entrepreneurship training programs in the world, is all set to conduct a fundraiser campaign - #IamOxygenMan on 16th of May, 2021 (Sunday) at 4 PM. Hosted by Dr. Vivek Bindra, Founder and CEO, Bada Business and co-hosted by the renowned Bollywood actor Vivek Anand Oberoi, the event will aim at raising INR 5 crore to provide healthcare for the needy and underprivileged.

The company has also partnered with multiple celebrities to the likes of HH. Gopal Krishna Goswami Maharajji, Kailash Kher, Hema Malini, Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Mika Singh, Daler Mehndi & Shankar Mahadevan to conduct the campaign. The event will also be graced by Bada Business’s long-associated professors and top businessmen like Mohandas Pai, Manu Jain & R.C. Bhargava among others.

The idea behind the campaign is to urge people, from all walks of like, to come together and support the country at this hour of distress. Bada Business believes that being a life saviour is what a true superhero stands for; and that is irrespective of a person’s socio-economic or demographic background. From a daily wage earner to a businessman and a student to a housewife, everyone can save someone’s life and be a superhero. That is because it is not just monetary assistance that a person can help someone with, it is also providing one time’s meal to somebody in need, or a medicine or a verified number of a plasma donor. It is even when one shares an insightful post to help spread awareness or inspire someone, that s/he is considered an OxygenMan.

With this campaign Bada Business prompts people to ‘Be a Real Hero, Be an OxygenMan’.

