“Need creative problem-solving? Hire people from different backgrounds!”, says Vijay Gabale, Co-founder at Infilect, a retail visual intelligence company

Innovation is a direct result of diverse teams. With the Indian startup ecosystem still reeling from the turbulent paths since the start of this decade, creative problem solving, and a new approach to ensuring business sustainability is becoming crucial.

This next generation of diversity must not only consider age, gender and race but also include people from different backgrounds. Infilect is an Indian-born deep-tech startup that is making meaningful diversified hires, in leadership positions to drive its key decisions, processes and growth.

“Our differences shape who we are. Our culture & values unite us under a common vision. We are a global company with a work environment where diversity also means diversity of thought. People from varying backgrounds offer a perspective that will be unique in approaching existing problems. These differences create amazing experiences. Experiences we never would have considered before.” adds Vijay Gabale, Co-founder, CTO & CPO at Infilect.

Diversified hiring can also be the key to creating client innovation in every leg of the business and achieving the company’s shared success. Deepa Bhat leads their People Experience & HR team and hails from a learning and development background. A triathlete and an influential high-altitude trekker leads the Human Resources team where she inculcates a culture of self-improvement, self-discipline, and all-rounded wellness in every individual.

But this is not new to Infilect, which is led by two dynamic co-founders who are credible technocrats with an extensive background in global research & development, who also pursue still photography as their creative outlet. Later, Anil Alur joined them as their customer success leader. Anil is a successful ex-entrepreneur, a seasoned salesman and a long-distance cyclist who has considerable patience, and a deep understanding of driving customer-centric product values & facilitating account growth strategies. A lot of Infilect’s software engineers and AI engineers also pursue their passion outside their 16-inch screens which involve camping, sports, music, and rock climbing.

Infilect also onboarded Amisha Sethi as their VP of global marketing. Amisha is a best-selling author, a seasoned corporate leader who hails from the glamour world and has kickstarted their global branding and marketing engine at a grand scale with authenticity and style. Infilect also made a new and bold move of opening AI-intern positions to invest and shape young raw talents in the industry. Interns may still lack the full-stack skills, but we see out of the box problem-solving approach and infectious enthusiasm which offers new thinking in this dimension.

“Think of it this way; In product engineering, specific skill sets are valuable for razor-sharp focus in problem-solving. But diversified skillsets can fuel product and business innovation. These complimentary skillsets become an asset if used in the right context. Our diversity is a collective reflection of the company’s character. Simply put, it’s what we do and how we do it together that truly sets us apart.”, concludes Vijay.

About Infilect: Infilect is an Enterprise SaaS provider for retail manufacturers, retail brands, and retailers. With innovations in Image Recognition and AI, Infilect's products empower the retail industry with unprecedented visibility into omnichannel sales, in-store merchandising, and store operations. Infilect is trusted by global customers and partners, and is backed by Mela Ventures, 1Crowd and The Chennai Angels.