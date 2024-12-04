K-pop boyband SEVENTEEN has created a buzz in 2024 with their music, Billboard top-charting songs, and even their latest update from a few days ago. Well, we are talking about their official announcement as one of the performers at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs). The award show is one of the most prestigious events in the music industry and will take place on 12 December, broadcasting live on FOX and other streaming platforms, including Paramount+. DJ Khaled Announces Collaboration With SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, Woozi and Vernon, Captions ‘Bless up Stay Tuned’ (See Pic).

SEVENTEEN's Post

[NEWS] CARATs 💎, get ready! Join us as we light up the @BBMAs stage with "LOVE, MONEY, FAME (Feat. DJ Khaled)" on December 12th at 8pm ET. Don't miss it! @FOXTV + @amazonfiretv, and streaming after on @paramountPlus! #BBMAs 캐럿 여러분💎, 세븐틴이 빌보드 뮤직 어워즈에서… pic.twitter.com/BCHIOpT4GN — 세븐틴(SEVENTEEN) (@pledis_17) December 2, 2024

SEVENTEEN Set To Rock the BBMAs After a Stellar Year

It seems the group is all set to perform after making CARATs go wild with their electrifying performance at Lollapalooza Berlin. During the event, boyband member Mingyu went viral for his stunning looks and captivating stage presence. Following this, the group continued their journey of success with tours, awards, and releases. Now, they are all set to perform their latest track, Love, Money, and Fame, featuring DJ Khaled, at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs). But that’s not all! SEVENTEEN has also been nominated for the 2024 Billboard Music Award in the Top K-Pop Touring Artist category, thanks to their monumental SEVENTEEN Right Here World Tour 2024–2025. ‘Eyes on You’: SEVENTEEN’s Latest B-Side Track From ‘Spill the Feels’ Album Delivers Fresh Vibe! (Watch Video).

No doubt CARATs are over the moon as soon as the group confirmed to erform at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards. Check out the reactions here.

Oh Yesss

Yesssssss SAY THE NAME!!!! 💎💎💎💎💎💎 — doahae 🫶🏼 (@go56453869) December 3, 2024

Finally

FINALLY 😭😭😭 — Liliy (@realliliy) December 3, 2024

Lets Go

Indeed

The SEVENTEEN will surely not dissappoint when they perform ! — moby (@mobymeta) December 3, 2024

Know More About SEVENTEEN’S RIGHT HERE World Tour 2024–2025

After setting stages ablaze across the globe, the K-pop powerhouse is gearing up for its next set of dazzling concerts. The group will mesmerise CARATs in Bulacan, Philippines, with back-to-back shows on January 18 AND 19, 2025. Their journey takes them to Singapore for an unforgettable finale on January 25, 2025, before heading to Jakarta on 8 February and finally gracing the stage in Bangkok on February 15, 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2024 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).