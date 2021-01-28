In a huge relief to cinema owners, theatres and movie halls can now accommodate more people in their premises as MHA has removed the 50% occupancy cap. Recently, Tamil Nadu had announced the same during the release of Master but the Centre came down hard on the Government as it violated the MHA guidelines. But now with the vaccine in sight and ever-dwindling COVID-19 cases in India, the Centre has relaxed the rules. However, revised SOPs will be announced soon by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting after deliberation with the MHA. All of this of course will be functional outside the containment zones. Master: Fans Overcrowd Cinema Halls for Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi Movie Despite COVID-19 Pandemic (Watch Video)

The guidelines revealed by MHA on Wednesday will come into effect from February 1, 2021, and will continue till Feb 28. Now the wait is to see what are these revised SOPs so that the halls can take the necessary measures to open their gates for full capacity. This will definitely revive one of the most deeply-affected sections of the economy since COVID-19 struck the world.

MHA Guidelines for Surveillance, Containment and Caution All activities permitted outside Containment Zones⁰⁰States/ UTs mandated to continue to enforce Containment measures and SOPs on various activities and COVID-Appropriate behavior Press release-https://t.co/54T4J8cHKU — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) January 27, 2021

Recently, we witnessed how crazy Vijay fans went to the halls in hordes to watch Master. It did make many concerned about COVID-19 spreading further but it also revealed that people are raring to watch a movie in a theatre.

